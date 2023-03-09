Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $573,747.64 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.