AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 65,155 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE APP traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 1,755,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,028. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after acquiring an additional 390,451 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,920,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,992 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AppLovin

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.