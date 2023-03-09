Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 2,435 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76.
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31.
- On Monday, February 13th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 483 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,211.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,506. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
