Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.28

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 7160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.