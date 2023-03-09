Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.65% of Ares Capital worth $55,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.