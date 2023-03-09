Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.00. 87,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 208,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in Arko by 1.1% during the second quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arko by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.