Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the average daily volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Artemis Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.
About Artemis Therapeutics
Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.