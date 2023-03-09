Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the average daily volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Artemis Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

About Artemis Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

