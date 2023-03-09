Arweave Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $7.67 or 0.00035299 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $256.30 million and $36.38 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,742.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.86 or 0.00537479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00164972 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

