Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.59)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $638-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.91 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.18.

ASAN stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 29,355.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

