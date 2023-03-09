Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of AINC stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
