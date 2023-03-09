ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 996.82 ($11.99).

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.94) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.63) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 625 ($7.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.42) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.43) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASC stock opened at GBX 892.29 ($10.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £892.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3,003.23, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 781.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 675.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,888.80 ($22.71).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

