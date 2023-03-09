AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,859,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,244 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.30) to £130 ($156.33) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AZN stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Further Reading

