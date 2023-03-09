Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

