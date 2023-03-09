Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Fredrik Westin Sells 1,505 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fredrik Westin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

