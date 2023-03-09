AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $94,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $11,597,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $7,775,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $20.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,438.65. 29,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,093. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,457.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,376.84.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

