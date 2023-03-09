AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 4.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $104,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $20.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,438.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,093. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,457.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2,376.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

