AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.92% of AutoZone worth $4,034,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 177.5% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,459.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,457.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,376.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

