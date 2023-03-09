AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Shares Down 1.6%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.07. 11,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 10,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 1,621.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 104,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

