Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 5.5%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 1,218,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,054,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Azul by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
