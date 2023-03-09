Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Insider Gary Levin Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Gary Levin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,600.00 ($40,671.14).

Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Baby Bunting Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Baby Bunting Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

