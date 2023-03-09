Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells $46,096.05 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BMI opened at $119.08 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,870,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after buying an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

