Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

LON BCPT traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 88.80 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 68.53 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of £622.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

