Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.33

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.38. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.