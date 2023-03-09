Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.50

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
