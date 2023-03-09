Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 11.03 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.67 ($0.13), with a volume of 674644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.46 ($0.13).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a €0.21 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bank of Ireland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.40%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.11. The firm has a market cap of £109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

