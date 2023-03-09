Bank7 Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Bank7 has raised its dividend by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Bank7 stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Bank7 has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

