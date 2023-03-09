Barclays Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $60.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.