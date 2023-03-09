Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.22

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.22 and traded as high as C$22.44. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$22.21, with a volume of 11,087,232 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 221.21%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

