Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.14

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.14 ($56.53) and traded as high as €57.70 ($61.38). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €57.60 ($61.28), with a volume of 1,779,945 shares.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.03 and its 200-day moving average is €53.19.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
See Also
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.