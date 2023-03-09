Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.14

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.14 ($56.53) and traded as high as €57.70 ($61.38). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €57.60 ($61.28), with a volume of 1,779,945 shares.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.03 and its 200-day moving average is €53.19.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

