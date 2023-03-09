Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

