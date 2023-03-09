Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.