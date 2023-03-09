BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands comprises approximately 4.9% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of BellRing Brands worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

