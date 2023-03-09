Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 2.73. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $199,467.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,802. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.