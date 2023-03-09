Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Mark W. Miles Sells 37,942 Shares of Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $8,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

