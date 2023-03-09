Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Bespoke Extracts Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

