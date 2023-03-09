Bhaskar Anand Sells 165 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $13,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bhaskar Anand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 865,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

