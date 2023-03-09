BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Castellan Group

Castellan Group grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 137,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,550 ($30.66) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.46) to GBX 2,300 ($27.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

