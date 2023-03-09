Biconomy Market Capitalization Hits $175.01 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $175.01 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

