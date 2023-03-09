Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

