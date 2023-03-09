Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.44. 118,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.55.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

