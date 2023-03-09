Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.39

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as high as C$9.17. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.17, with a volume of 50,295 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Bird Construction Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$501.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.40.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

