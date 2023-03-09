Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $116.86 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $182.86 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $116.86 or 0.00537479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,742.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00164972 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035299 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000685 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,331,831 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

BCH/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.