Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 7.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.14. 1,202,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,558,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Bitfarms Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$217.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

