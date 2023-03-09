BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0934

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $560,611.64 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00037075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00022092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00222625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,613.32 or 0.99973907 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.10221854 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $524,292.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

