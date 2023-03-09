BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $33.10 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.10 million and $2.88 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006333 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004487 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

