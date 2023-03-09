Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.01

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.01 and traded as low as $29.50. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 1,451 shares changing hands.
Blackhawk Bancorp Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.33.
Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.
