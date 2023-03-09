BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $586-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.07 million. BlackLine also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 85.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 119.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

