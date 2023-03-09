Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc Sells 11,750,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 201,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94,514 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.