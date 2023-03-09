Blue Edge Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,331 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VSS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.73. 41,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,269. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $126.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.