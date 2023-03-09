Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

