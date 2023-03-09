Blue Edge Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.73. 55,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,553. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $242.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.58.

